Jesse Mikal Anderson, 39, of Kathryn, ND died April, 5, 2020 near Durango CO. Jesse Anderson, son of Hjalmer II and Lorraine (Johnson) Anderson was born February 19, 1981 in Valley City, ND. Jesse grew up in Kathryn, ND and Graduated form Valley City High School in 1999 Jesse worked in the field of concrete construction primarily as a concrete finisher. He had a love for horses, and the outdoors. He spent a lot of his free time hunting, fishing, and working with horses. Jesse is survived by his parents Hjalmer and Lorraine Anderson II Valley City, ND. His Brothers Justin Anderson Valley City, ND, Sonny (Amanda) Anderson Fingal, ND and Nephew Jake (Dara) Anderson Fingal, ND He also is survived by his niece and nephew Chloe and Cash Anderson Fingal, ND. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 15, 2020