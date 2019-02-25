|
|
|
The visitation for Jewell Johanna Colville, 96, Valley City, ND will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3-5pm at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND. A funeral service will be held in April at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sheyenne Care Center.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathan chapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More