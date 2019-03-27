Jewell Johanna Colville, 96, Valley City, ND, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sheyenne Care Center. The funeral service will be held 2 pm April 3, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be later in the spring in Woodbine Cemetery, Valley City.

Jewell Johanna Colville was born February 28, 1922 in Walum, ND to Christian and Alma (Nyboe) Madsen. She grew up near Walum and attended school in Walum and later in Hannaford, ND, where she graduated from high school. Jewell attended Valley City State University. She married Raymond Colville of Rogers, ND on April 17, 1942 in Valley City where they made their home. Jewell worked at Valley Paint and Glass for many years. Ray and Jewell moved to Jamestown, ND where they co-owned and operated Colville-Dodgson Furniture. In 1971, they returned to Valley City and purchased Shepperd's, it became Colville Furniture until selling the business in 1976. Jewell began working in the Barnes County Treasury Office and retired as Barnes County Treasurer in 1984.

Jewell was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Colville (Keith Murdock), Boulder, CO; six grandsons and eight great-grandchildren.

Jewell was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, her daughter, Gayle, and an infant son.

Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 28, 2019