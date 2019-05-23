Home

Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home
215 7Th St S
Fargo, ND 58103
(701) 232-3222
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Fargo, ND
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Fargo, ND
View Map
1935 - 2019
Jim Maus Obituary
Jim Maus, 84, of Fargo, ND, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Bethany on University under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Jim was born on March 7, 1935 to Syl and Helen (Meyer) Maus in Edgeley, ND. He grew up in Fingal, ND where he received his schooling.
He married Vernette Christianson on August 27, 1956 in Valley City, ND. After a few years of living in California and Valley City, they moved to Fargo, where Jim worked for the Water Treatment Plant for 33 years, retiring in 1997. Jim, along with his wife, also did commercial cleaning for over fifty years.
Jim enjoyed playing cards - pinochle, cribbage, whist, any game except bridge, and he belonged to a poker club for over 30 years. He loved to dance, watch old westerns on TV, listen to country music, and was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. Jim took up golfing after he retired and enjoyed walking the greens at Prairiewood Golf Course. He delivered Meals on Wheels for many years, thoroughly enjoying the short visits with the people. Jim was a loving husband, a wonderful father, a kind and caring uncle, Papa Jim, friend, neighbor, and will be greatly missed.
Jim leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Vernette; son, Steven; daughter, Starr (Darla); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marge, Dorothy, Dick, and Ken; and son, Scott.
Memorial Service: 2pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fargo, ND.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service.
Burial: Hillside Cemetery, Valley City, ND (at a later date)
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a .
Condolences and memorials may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com
Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo, ND
Published in Valley City Times-Record on May 24, 2019
