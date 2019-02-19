Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Valley City, ND
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Valley City, ND
Jo Ann Dahl Obituary
Jo Ann Dahl, 83, Fargo, ND formerly of Valley City, ND passed away at Eventide Fargo on February 17, 2019. A funeral service for Jo Ann will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 11:00 AM Saturday morning. Burial will be in Memory Gardens in the spring.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Jo Ann's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
