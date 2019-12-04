|
Joan Ertelt, age 78, of Valley City, ND, died Tuesday, December 3rd at her residence surrounded by her family under hospice care. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM Monday, December 9th at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 10th at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery, Oriska, ND. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019