Joe Ann Watne, 87, of Dazey, North Dakota, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City, North Dakota. A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Dazey Community Center.

Joe Ann Manis was born in Charleston, Mississippi on December 23, 1931 to Milburn and Ann (Curtis) Manis. Joe's father was an electrician and during the Great Depression the family moved to Boulder City, Nevada, where he was part of the crew that built the Hoover Dam. World War II brought another opportunity for Joe Ann's father in the shipyards at Richmond, California. Joe attended grade school and then graduated from Richmond High School in 1949. It was there where she met her future husband, Emory Watne. They were married on August 5, 1951. Emory and Joe Ann settled in Dublin, California where they lived and raised three children. In 1999 they moved to Dazey, North Dakota.

Joe was active in the Dazey Theater Group, St. Olaf's Lutheran Church in Walum, and many other activities. Joe Ann loved North Dakota and her many beloved friends, family and community relations.

Joe Ann is survived by her husband of 67 years, Emory; a son Curtis (Elizabeth) Watne, California; two daughters, Kristen (Frank) Teiche, California and Kimberley Watne, Utah; a sister, Mary Jane Taylor and a brother, Michael (Jeannie) Manis, both of California; five grandchildren, Jessica Watne, Doug Copenhaver, Jacob Watne, Kurt Teiche and Steven Teiche; a great granddaughter Alexandria Altamirano; nieces and nephews, Gail Aebi, Susan Atterbery, Lane Aebi, Jennifer Skipper, Tracy Taylor, Greg Taylor, Kevin Taylor and Patrick Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents Milburn and Ann Manis; in-laws, Ingvald and Doris Watne; sister-in-law, Francis Aebi; and a nephew, Michael Manis Jr.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel of Valley City, ND An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Dazey First Responders; 420 4th Street, Dazey, ND 58429. Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary