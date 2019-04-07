A funeral mass for Johanna "Jo" Holter, 76, Valley City, ND will be celebrated at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Valley City, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home, Valley City from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 followed by a prayer service.

Johanna "Jo" Holter passed away at the Sheyenne Care Center Friday, April 5, 2019 with her family by her side. Her family would like to thank the staff at the care center and Hospice of the Red River Valley for the wonderful care they took of Jo. She will be buried at St. Catherine Cemetery, Valley City, later this spring.

She will be buried at St. Catherine Cemetery, Valley City, later this spring.