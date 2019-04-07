Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna Holter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna "Jo" Holter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Johanna "Jo" Holter Obituary
A funeral mass for Johanna "Jo" Holter, 76, Valley City, ND will be celebrated at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Valley City, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home, Valley City from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 followed by a prayer service.
Johanna "Jo" Holter passed away at the Sheyenne Care Center Friday, April 5, 2019 with her family by her side. Her family would like to thank the staff at the care center and Hospice of the Red River Valley for the wonderful care they took of Jo. She will be buried at St. Catherine Cemetery, Valley City, later this spring.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Jo's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now