John "Doc" Beil, age 84, of Valley City, ND, died Wednesday, March 18th at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, June 6th at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A public Celebration of John's Life will be held at the Dacotah Bank Pavillion at Chautauqua Park after the committal service at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

