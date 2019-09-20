Home

John Burgard Obituary
John Burgard 87, Page, ND passed away in Fargo, surrounded by family, after complication from a stroke on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. John was born July 1, 1932 in Orrin, ND, to Benard & Theresa (Volk) Burgard.
John married the beautiful Mary Fettig on November 25, 1952. He worked for farmers in the Orrin area and in 1960 they bought a grain & dairy farm in Page, ND. John retired from dairy farming in 1997.
John enjoyed fishing, dancing, polka fests, gardening, but mostly enjoyed his large family.
He is survived by his wife Mary, 9 children: LindaThomas, Jim Burgard, Patty (Scott) Hoff, Karen (Roland) Priewe, Duane (Joleen) Burgard, Brenda (Dexter) Demaray, Donna (Randy) Moen, Cindy Workman, MaryJean (Michael) Cuffe. 47 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, 2 brothers Mathias & Benard, 1 sister Nettie Schnieder. He is preceeded in death by his parents, 4 sisters Theresea Martwick, Marion Stack, Tilly, Angie Mitzel, 1 brother Christ, 4 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Friday, September 20, 2019 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Page, ND, with a Rosary/Prayer Service following at 6:30 pm visitation. Funeral Service was held on Saturday. Interment in the Page Cemetery.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Sept. 23, 2019
