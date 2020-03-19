|
John "Doc" Beil, age 84, of Valley City, ND, died Wednesday, March 18th at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. A public Celebration of John's Life will be held later in the spring. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Full Military Honors in the spring.
John Ernest Beil, Jr, the son of John and Mayme (Eggert) Beil, Sr, was born October 18, 1935 in Valley City, ND. John grew up and attended school in Valley City and graduated from College High. After his graduation, he then attended Valley City State University. On August 10, 1954 John enlisted in the US Army and served his country until he was honorably discharged on May 28, 1956. After his discharge, John returned to Valley City where he married the love of his life Patricia McMillen on September 8, 1962. They were blessed with two daughters. John worked many years tending bar in Valley City before owning and operating his own freight delivery business. John's passion in life was his family and spending time with his friends. He loved to follow his grandchildren's activities and sports. He was an accomplished bowler and loved to watch his family participate in various sporting events. Everyone John met was considered a friend.
He had a strong desire for community, and making it a better place. He volunteered with the Community Garden, Thanksgiving Food Baskets, the Food Pantry and Trinity Lutheran Church. He was also an organizer of the Dick Fiegen Fund that helped to provide the community dinner on Christmas Eve.
John is survived by his wife Patty; two daughters, Jean (Todd) Geselius, Willmar, MN and Joan (Jim) O'Brien, Lakeville, MN; grandchildren, Dustin Geselius, Tampa, FL, Katie O'Brien, Bloomington, MN, Travis O'Brien, Fargo, ND and Brock Geselius, Minneapolis, MN; sisters, Bev Schaack, Jamestown, ND, Pat (Jim) McKay, Alexandria, MN and Mavis Hunter, Portland, OR; one sister in law, Pat Beil, Valley City, ND; numerous very special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Rodney Beil, sisters Shirley Feldmann, Elaine Denning, Doris Thompson, Janice Holden, Sharon Poor and Dorothy "Dot" Beil, and infant twin grandsons.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 20, 2020