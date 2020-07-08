Dr. John F. Keller, 89, Valley City, N.D., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 in CHI Mercy Health, Valley City. The funeral service will be 11 am Monday, July 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. A graveside service will follow later that afternoon at 3:30 pm, Monday July 13 at Goodrich Cemetery, Goodrich, ND.
John Frederick Keller was born September 25, 1930 to Fred A. Keller and Martha (Martin) Keller in Harvey, ND. His baptism took place in 1948 at First Baptist Church, Goodrich. John graduated from Goodrich High School in 1948, and attended summer sessions at Valley City State Teachers College (VCSTC) from 1948-1951, teaching in rural schools during the school years. In the fall of 1951, he was inducted into the U.S. Armed Forces serving in the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and returned to VCSTC to complete the requirements for the Bachelor of Science Degree in Education with a composite major in business education and a minor in public school music in 1955. He received his Master's Degree and his Doctorate in Education from UND in 1960 and 1973 respectively.
Prior to his coming to VCSU, Dr. Keller taught business education/administration courses at Mayville State University and at Dawson County Junior College in Glendive, MT. He also taught for many years in public high schools in ND, including Sherwood, Velva, and Valley City as well as three years in rural schools in Sheridan County.
Dr. Keller was a full professor in Business at Valley City State University from 1968 to 1993. He served as Chairman of the Division of Applied arts (now the Division of Business) from 1970 until 1990, at which time he chose to ""step down"" as division chair and go into a ""phase out"" plan for his retirement in 1993 at which time he received the Distinguished Alumni Award.
Dr. Keller was active in many professional business teacher organizations. He served as president-elect, president, and past-president of the North Dakota Business teachers, Mountain Plains Business Teachers, and the Association of North Dakota College Teachers of Accounting. He was also a member of the Valley City Retired Teachers Association, Alpha Omega Phi, Delta Phi Epsilon, and the National Business Association.
He was a parishioner of the First Baptist Church, Valley City. He was a member of the Valley Troubadours for 44 years, Valley City Eagles and Elks member for more than 30 years, and a member of the American Legion Goodrich for 65 years.
John's family extends their sincere gratitude to Phyllis Richter and Amy Anderson for their assistance, good food and friendship they provided to him allowing him to stay in his home along with good friends and church family.
He is survived by sister Lois (Keller) Schell, Minot ND; nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews Kari Schell, Minneapolis; John and Tania Schell (Lucas and Josie), Bismarck; Carmen and Brian McElroy (Sara, Davis and Dan), Kansas City. To all he was known as either Uncle John or Great Uncle John. John was preceded in death by parents Fred Keller and Martha (Martin) Keller of Goodrich ND.
Memorials may be directed to Valley Troubadours, 920 3rd Ave NW, Valley City, ND 58072.
