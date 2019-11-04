|
|
John H. Willson, 60, Wimbledon, ND passed away at the Cooperstown Medical Center in Cooperstown, ND on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was under hospice care at the time. The funeral service for John will be on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Jamestown, ND at 2:00PM. Burial will be in the Leal Cemetery, Leal, ND.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting John's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Nov. 5, 2019