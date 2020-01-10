Home

Joyce Anderson

Joyce Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Joyce D., our dearly loved mom, wife, sister, grandma and friend age 88 went to heaven on Christmas Day. Preceded in death by her husband, Clayton; son, Todd; parents, John and Effie Mimnaugh and brothers, John and Clarence.
Born in Valley City, ND, she moved to Minneapolis with her husband Clayton and worked at the Minnetonka Moccasin factory for several years hand stitching moccasins.
Joyce loved sewing, needle work, crafts, and was a wonderful mom and friend.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family, brother, Thomas Mimnaugh; children, Twilah (Jim) Bergeson, Tammy (Scott) Deppe, Ty Anderson, Tanya (Kyle) Logslett; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and many friends.
Celebration of Life and open house will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 5-8 PM at David Lee Funeral Home, 1220 East Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata, MN. Arrangements are being handled by David Lee Funeral Home, Wayzata, MN.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Jan. 13, 2020
