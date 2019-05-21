Joyce Everitt McBride Ryg passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Roswell NM. She was the 4th of 11 children born to Chris and Ema Olson, in Litchville, North Dakota. After growing up in the wheat fields of ND, she chose to attend Mercy School of Nursing, in Valley City, ND. She later obtained her Bachelor of Nursing from Eastern NM University. Joyce's career took her from North Dakota to Minnesota, Nebraska, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. She eventually became the Supervisor of the surgical suite at the new Eastern NM Medical Center, from the time that it opened, until the merger with St. Mary's hospital. Her love of nursing was life long and she considered it her calling. In her career, she helped thousands of people.

Joyce had three children, two who preceded her in death. Following the death of her first husband, Frank, she married Gerald McBride and following his death, married Wayne Ryg, who also preceded her in death. Joyce's survivors include: her son, Frank (Cathy) Everitt, Roswell, New Mexico, and her grandsons, Jason and Kevin Everitt. She is also survived by her sisters, Janice (O'Neil) Oppegaard, Valley City; Joan Linde, Fargo and her brothers, Dale (Beverly) Olson, Apple Valley, MN; Curtis (Myrna) Olson, Ivins, Utah and Alan (Maxine) Olson, Minneapolis, MN, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grand-children and special friend, Marti Everitt. Joyce was also preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn Peterson, Avis Busche, Myrtice Hektner, Arzelle Haseleu, and Lois Rodlend.

Joyce was recognized by the State of New Mexico for the outstanding volunteer work she did for many organizations in the state. She was constantly interrupted by the phone, fielding requests for her help, and she always stepped up to the plate.

Arrangements are in the care by Bethany Anderson. Joyce's cremated remains will be taken to North Dakota where her family will gather together to scatter her ashes in the family cemetery, in the beautiful fields of southeastern North Dakota.

Donations to the Bethlehem Cemetery, Litchville, ND or the Alzheimer's Foundation would be gratefully appreciated, in lieu of flowers.