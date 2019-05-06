Judy Kopperud, 77, Jamestown, ND died peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sanford in Fargo, ND.

Judy Benson was born July 29, 1941 at Nome, ND, the daughter of Carl and Lisa (Anderson) Benson. She attended school at Nome and graduated from Nome High School.

She and Wendell Kopperud were married February 20, 1960. They lived in Nome and Enderlin before making their home in Wheaton, MN where they raised their family. Judy worked at the State Bank, Summer Implement, and the ASCS office where she retired. They moved to Valley City, ND and then to Jamestown.

Judy was often busy helping other. She read books to the disabled, made dispers and blankets for the less fortunate, taught Sunday school, she was a member of the New Hope Free Lutheran Church in Jamestown, delivered Meals on Wheels, and so much more. She enjoyed quilting, studying the Bible, baking the world's best banana bread, and traveling. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Wendell, Jamestown, ND; 2 sons, Wayne (Sarah) Kopperud, Oakes, ND; Ross (Angie) Kopperud, Jamestown, ND; 9 grandchildren, Jessica (Paul) Skeie, Nathan (Alexis), Carson, Jackson, Cayne (Brooke), Courtney (Matt Handt), Codee, Piper and Lucia; she also loved 4 step-grandchildren, Chad, Chris, Chet, and Chanell Gebhardt; several great grandchildren; 1 sister, Lorraine Fornes, Kathryn, ND; 1 brother, Robert (Mary Ann) Benson, MT and 1 sister-in -law, Joyce Benson, Fargo, ND.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 daughter, Karla, 2 brothers, Earl and Milo and 1 sister, Donna.

Visitation -5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday @ the funeral home

Prayer Service - 7:00 PM Tuesday @ the funeral home

Funeral Service - 10:30 AM Wednesday May 8, 2019 at the New Hope Free Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND, with Pastor Steve Berntson, officiating

Burial - 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Waldheim Cemetery, Kathryn, ND

Published in Valley City Times-Record on May 7, 2019