June Orner, age 87, of Sanborn, ND, died Friday, July 10th at her residence in Sanborn, ND. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 18th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sanborn with Reverend Mark Haines officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour before the service on Saturday morning. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday evening at the church. Interment will be Fairview Cemetery, Sanborn, ND.
June Elizabeth Hanenberg was born August 6th, 1932 in Valley City, North Dakota to Henry and Anna (Bonen) Hanenberg. She grew up in Valley City, North Dakota. On October 13, 1951 she married Norman Henry Orner, they lived in Minneapolis for a short time and then moved to Valley City. In 1960 they moved to Sanborn where they had 9 children, 5 sons and 4 daughters
June cherished spending time with her family and friends. She loved her 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and looked forward to spending time with them when they visited. Her favorite thing was family get togethers. She was a very active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sanborn where she got the name (June bug). She loved bowling, playing bingo and spending time putting puzzles together. She was so proud of her yard and flower gardens.
She is survived by her children, Mike (Paulette) Orner of St. Michael, MN, Dennis (Barb) Orner of Mapleton, ND, Don (Joan) Orner of Oaks, ND, Nancy (Roger) Bzdok of Colorado Springs, CO, Laurie (George Quigley) Hayes, Spiritwood, ND, Bonnie (Craig) Wamsley of Casper, WY, Terry Moritz of Sanborn ND and Darrin (Jodi) of Valley City, ND. 17 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 son, Robert Allen, her husband, Norman, brother John Hanenberg and 2 sisters Betty Blakovich and Carol Knutson and son in law Jim Moritz.
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City.