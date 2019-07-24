Karen (Clarene) Eberly went to be with our lord Jesus Christ Monday, July 22nd at Alex Assisted Living with Hospice care. Clarene died from the effects of cancer. She was 78 years young.

Clarene was born Karen Joyce Olson March 11, 1941 in the middle of 7 children born to Clarence and Lily of Hastings, ND. Immediately she was given the nick name "Clarene".

Clarene started her school age years in a one room school house in Hastings, ND. She graduated from College High in Valley City, ND.

She met and married Vernon Dale Eberly in June of 1959. He was the son of Vernon and Genevieve Eberly. They raised 4 children living in various communities in ND, Minnesota, and California.

Clarene kept very busy making after school snacks, sewing costumes, driving players to ball games, volunteering in various groups, and attending all of her children's events. Some of the jobs she held over the years included school library assistant, Alco employee, cookie shop baker/server, church secretary, and childcare care giver. Clarene had a rich life with the relationship she had with God being the most important thing. Her family was her treasure. She was constantly hosting family gatherings that always included much food and a lot of talk. Clarene was a bit of a fashionista and could shop with the best of them, taking whichever daughter or grandchild that would go with her. She served others whenever possible including her family, friends, and her church. Clarene was such a hard worker and always a great problem solver; going through many, many rolls of duct tape!

Clarene is survived by 4 children: Julie (Kevin Ussatis) Nome, ND, Michelle (Kelly Redmond) Alexandria, MN, Daniel (Tina Eberly) Alexandria, MN, Vern (Kristen Eberly) San Diego, CA;

10 grandchildren: Amber (Jeremy), Kodee (Molly), Tiffany (Erich), Dallas, Stephanie (Grady), Kasey, Brittany (Brandon), Luke, Chase, and Weston; 8 great grandchildren: Danica, Elliott, Aria, Samuel, Jackson, Isaac, Madison, and Aiyla; her siblings, Shirley (Glen) Haugen of Valley City, ND; Phyllis Froemke of Castle Rock, WA; Connie (Jon) Blixt of Lidgerwood, ND; John Allen (Helen) Olson of Litchville, ND; Katie (Randie) Meyer of Valley City, ND; numerous nieces and nephews.

Clarene was preceded in death by her husband Vern, her parents Clarence and Lily Olson, her in laws Vernon and Genevieve Eberly, her brother Howard and sister in law Anna Mae Olson, and her brother in law Donny Froemke.

Visitation: Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, ND with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Service: Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Assembly of God, Lisbon, ND.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Lisbon, ND

(Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, ND) Published in Valley City Times-Record on July 25, 2019