Resources More Obituaries for Karen Jorgenson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karen Jorgenson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Karen Mae (Isley) Jorgenson was born March 26, 1945 to Maurice and Mabel (Mekvold) Isley at Mercy Hospital in Oakes, ND. Her childhood home was near the Ransom, Dickey and Sargeant County line in rural Crete, ND. Karen has many fond memories of her childhood many which included her lifelong playmate and brother Elwood (Ike). Karen graduated from Oakes High School and attended Interstate Business College in Fargo, ND.

Karen met Donald Jorgenson at the bowling alley in Lisbon. Don accompanied Karen to her senior prom. They became engaged at Christmas time in 1963, and were married on June 28, 1964. In 1966, Karen and Don moved to Washington state, where they would have two daughters, Donna and Jodi. In 1974, Don and Karen returned to Lisbon where they made their home until her retirement from the North Dakota Veterans Home following 30 years of service. Following retirement Don and Karen lived in the Valley City area to be closer to grandchildren. There love would stand the test of time as they were together until Don passed away just weeks before their 50th wedding anniversary.

Karen enjoyed all that makes life beautiful. She loved babies, flowers, quilting, Maple Nut Ice Cream and her country. She was an active member in the VFW auxiliary holding office at the local, state and national level. She enjoyed playing softball, bowling and even participated on KX4 Championship Bowling TV show and was a phenomenal card player.

Karen entered her heavenly home on June 20, 2019 at the age of 74. She is survived by daughters, Donna (Loren) Lemer of Valley City, ND and Jodi (Jeffrey) Erickson of Lincoln, NE along with 6 grandchildren, Dalles, Deven, Krystyl, Keytyn, Myah and Wesley and one great-grandchild, Reid Isley Jorgenson. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald, parents, Maurice and Mabel Isley, brother, Elwood (Ike) Isley and grandson, Karson Lemer.

Family requests that service attendees wear red, white or blue to honor Karen's passion for her county.

Visitation: Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lisbon, ND.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lisbon, ND.

Interment: Oakes View Cemetery, Oakes, ND

Armstrong Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Valley City Times-Record on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries