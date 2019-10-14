|
|
Karl Burkhart, Jr., age 92, of Dazey, ND, died Saturday, October 12th at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19th at St. Mary's Catholic Church rural Dazey, ND. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Karl was born March 15, 1927 in Sibley Trail Township, the first child of Karl Joseph Burkhart Sr., originally from Ailingen, Germany and Louise (Kunze) Burkhart of Sibley Trail. He was educated through the eighth grade at the Moore School of rural Sibley. Karl married Janet May Berglin October 27, 1958 at St. Mary's Church of Dazey. They began farming in Sibley Trail Township then purchased the homestead of Janet's grandfather, George B. Kelly, and moved in 1962. Karl was a US Army veteran serving actively 1946 to 1952 to include deployment for 10 months in the Korean War. He then served an additional 6 years in the National Guard. A community minded man, he was an active, lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Church. He was a member of the Dazey American Legion post #149 fulling many roles, most notably Past Post Commander. Karl was the 2005 "Outstanding Sod Buster of the Year" after many years of service and a membership of that club beginning in 1946. He was recognized in 1997 for 27 years of dedicated service to Edna Township. Karl was a true steward of the land and a pure farmer at heart. In 1969 he and Janet were presented the Barnes County Soil Conservation Achievement Award - Outstanding Farmstead Windbreak. Dec. 22, 1971 he and Janet happily accepted the FHA Farm Family of the Year award. Mar. 16, 1987 they were awarded the Dept. of Agriculture ND Centennial Farm Award.
He is survived by his three children; Nancy (William) Rouillard, Jonathan Burkhart and Sandra (Brian) Fliflet; four grandchildren; Joseph Burkhart, Jonathan and Adam Rouillard and Danielle Beach; one great grandchild, Jaxen Klein; his sisters; MaryAnne (Olav) Alvig and Rose (Kenneth) Wright; brothers Richard and Patrick Burkhart; sisters-in-law; Arlene (William) Quick, Fay (Chet) Piontkowski and MaryJean Burkhart; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews.
Karl was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Janet, his sister Cecelia Webber, and brothers Alois Burkhart and Stephen Burkhart.
Karl passes to us these words of wisdom that he lived by, "Everything in Moderation".
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 15, 2019