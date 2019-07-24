|
Kathleen Delores Hanson, age 94, Mesa,,AZ, formerly of Kathryn, ND, passed away 7/8/19 at Springdale Skilled Nursing Facility. Kathleen was born on 10/26/1924 in Kathryn, ND to Albert and Jennie (Eliason) Mennis. She married Randolph E Hanson on 10/6/1945. They farmed and lived in the Kathryn area before retiring to Apache Junction, AZ. Kathleen worked at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City for 25 yrs. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 71 yrs, a son, Kenneth and all five siblings; Kenneth, Alvina (Robert) Pfaff, Clayton, Melford, and Hazel (Kenneth) Pitzlin. She is survived by three children, Candis (Duane) Hoffmeyer Mesa AZ, Steven (Susan) Hanson and Linda (Ronald) Kohler, also 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. As per her wishes, she will be cremated and interred at Mountain View Mortuary Mesa AZ with her husband and son Kenneth. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the fall in Arizona.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on July 25, 2019