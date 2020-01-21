Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
Valley City, ND
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
Valley City, ND
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Wright Obituary
The funeral service for Kathleen Wright, 89, Valley City, North Dakota, will be 10:30 am Saturday, January 25 at Epworth United Methodist Church, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. She died January 21, 2020 at the Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City.
Kathleen Ruth Rose was born May 20, 1930 in Courtenay, North Dakota, the daughter of John and Susan (Bultema) Rose. She attended Pierce School until the 6th grade and then attended Wimbledon school where she graduated in May of 1948.
Kathleen was united in marriage to Lowell Wright at the St. John's Methodist Church, Wimbledon. They made their home in Valley City where they owned and operated Smith Lumber for many years.
She was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, Chapter Z P.E.O. and Wild Rose Red Hats. She was also a Cub Scout den mother.
Kathleen is survived by six children, Susan (Bill) Suominen, Cloquet, MN, David Wright, Valley City, Peggy (Bill) Hoff, Waterloo, IA, Janet (Tim) Schilling, Park Rapids, MN, Judy (Dwight) Davis, Sheboygan, WI and James (Diana) Wright, Valley City. She is also survived by a brother, Bill (Darlene) Rose, Rothsay, MN, 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lowell, who passed away September 6, 1997, a sister Jean Falk and a bother Jack Rose.
The family would like to thank the Sheyenne Care Center Cottage staff for their care of Katie and also a thank you to CHI Mercy Hospice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -