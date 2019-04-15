|
|
A funeral service for Kay Lorene Willson will held 10:30 am Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Litchville, ND. Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2-4 pm with a prayer service at 4 pm at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND. Visitation will continue one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery, Litchville. She passed away Sunday, April 14 at Mercy Hospital, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at olivernathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019