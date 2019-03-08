On March 5, 2019, Keith K. Kranz peacefully passed on to the afterlife surrounded by people who loved him. He lived a full life filled with family and friends and now will be back with his wife, Madeleine, for eternity. He was born on November 16, 1924, in Barnes County, North Dakota, and lived on a farm until he went off to college followed by service in the army during WWII in Germany. After his service in the military, he went back to school and got his MBA at the University of Michigan. During that time he married his sweetheart, Madeleine Lang, and started a family. The corporate life led to multiple moves across the U.S.A., including Hawaii, and he eventually retired in Valley City. When Madeleine passed away, he moved in with his youngest daughter, Kara, in Washington State. He is survived by his son Robert in Oklahoma, daughters Leisa and Kara in Washington, and Susan in Minnesota. Six grandsons and three great-granddaughters also add to the family mix that will remember and celebrate Keith Kranz's life. Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary