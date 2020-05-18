Kenneth "Speedy" Faust, Sun Lakes, AZ, passed away Wed, May 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Ken was born on November 6, 1941 to Lloyd and Florence Faust in Bismarck, ND, and was raised and educated in Bismarck and Jamestown, ND. He was enlisted in the Navy from 1959 -1962.
On December 26, 1964, Ken married Karen Archambeau, and were blessed with three daughters, Shelley, Stacey and Kristi. They moved to Valley City, ND to start his own Business, Speedy Appliance Service, later named Ken's Refrigeration and Dairy Equipment. He was a member of the Valley City Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. He later went to work for the State Health Department, Bismarck, ND until accepting a job with Space Labs in Seattle, WA.
In 2007, Ken met his beloved wife to be Anne Long and were married,
July 19, 2008. They lived in Washington State until they purchased their retirement home in AZ in 2016. Anne passed away December 31, 2019. Ken's wife and family were his pride and joy. He enjoyed family visits, golfing, gardening, photography and woodworking. He was a excellent cook and enjoyed sharing his talents with his grandkids.
Kenneth is survived by his daughters Shelley (Keith) Thomas, Stacey (Kelly) Leslie, and Kristi Spanswick and stepdaughter Kathleen Long. Grandchildren Robert (Lisa) Horvath, Amanda (Caleb) Spencer, Heather Thomas, Adam (Cristine) Leslie, Tanner( Shalee) Leslie, Jerica (Kyle) Conlin, Dillon (Allison) Spanswick, Spencer Reed, Bailey Life, and Tyrnn Smith, 15 Great Grandchildren and many extended family and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife Anne, mother Florence Schwartz, father Lloyd Faust, sister Marilyn Greer and brother Allen Faust.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. PST, Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun Mortuary. For those unable to attend, live stream will be available at: https://www.facebook.com/valley of the sun mortuary/
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 18 to May 27, 2020.