Kenneth Lyle John, 59, Horace, ND, died Monday, October 21, 2019 in his home.
Ken Lyle John was born October 25, 1959 in Mandan, ND to Merwyn and Emmy (Alig) John. In 1960 the family moved to Valley City, ND where he attended school. He graduated from Valley City High School in 1978. He entered the Army National Guard and served for 6 years. He met the love of his life Joan Batesole April 21, 1981 while she was attending college they married in 1988 and moved to Fargo, ND. He worked for Red River Commodities for 30 plus years and later for Abbiamo's. Also, during that time he pursued an Education for the Auction Profession and got his honorary title of "Colonel" Kenneth L. John from the World Wide College of Auctioneering class 2014 from Mason City, Iowa. He was currently working at Sanford Medical Center as a Logistics Engineer until his untimely death.
Kenny was a hard worker and co-workers were important to him. Family was his priority, however, always making time to help out when needed, sing a song, or tell a joke to brighten someone's day; he was the life of the party. Those who knew Kenny would say he had a great sense of humor and was a great joke teller. He loved to entertain others and was so kind-hearted. He was well respected by his friends and co-workers. His family will miss him enormously.
Kenny loved sports – in high school he played football, basketball, and baseball. He enjoyed going to the FM RedHawks games. He was happy when he got to see his beloved Minnesota Twins win a couple of World Series, but disappointed the Minnesota Vikings couldn't win a Super Bowl, and watching NASCAR.
Kenny looked forward to going to Rose Lake in the summer and just loved all the friends he had there. He would love to sing around the campfire and enjoyed spending time on the pontoon – also, sneaking away to the casino…or his alleged food run's as it was called.
He is survived by his wife Joan John, of Horace, step-mother Verletta John, of Valley City, ND, sister Donna Lee (Bob) Stringer, of Sykeston, ND, brothers Robert (Debbie), of Appleton, WI and William, of Apache Junction, AZ, sister-in-law Janelle John, of Big Stone, SD, mother-in-law Bonnie Batesole, of Fargo, ND, brother-in-law Vernon (Monica) Batesole, of Cambridge, MN and Jay (Sheri) Batesole, of Fargo, ND, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and Disney. His extended family: Jim (Bonnie) Gordon, of Valley City, ND, Ken (Doreen) Gordon, of Valley City, ND, Debbie (Paul) Kleven, of Larimore, ND, DeeAnn (David) Johnson, of Champlin, MN, Linda (Rodney) Latt, of Litchville, ND, Melanie (Mark) Ferguson, of Monticello, MN, Cammy (Brian) Busta, of Glyndon, MN, Genise (David) Solseng, of Ada, MN.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents Merwyn and Emelene "Emmy" John, brother Bruce John, father-in-law John Batesole, sister-in-law Cindy Hamilton, and brother-in-law Clif Hamilton.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:00 PM at West Funeral Home, West Fargo, ND with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later time at Saint Catherines Catholic Cemetery, Valley City, ND.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 28, 2019