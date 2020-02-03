|
|
Kenneth "Kenny" E. Koehn died peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 91 at Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake, ND.
Kenny was born to Anthony and Claire (French) Koehn on April 17th, 1928 at Valley City, North Dakota. Kenny graduated from Valley City High School in 1947. He attended Valley City State College studying business for 2 years while working at Holiday's Super Market. Kenny was captain of the Valley City Hi-Liner football team, a member of the Hi-Liner basketball team and also played football at Valley City State College. Kenny's first choice of sport was always hockey. His early years of hockey were on the Sheyenne River hockey rink below the foot bridge in Valley City. He was passionate about the Detroit Red Wings hockey team including his honoring their Stanley Cup Championships with a replica Stanley Cup in his front yard and Red Wings message on his home answering machine.
Kenny was married to Joyce Olson on June 11th, 1950 in Valley City. They spent most of their married life in Devils Lake where Kenny was owner of Kenny's Family Restaurant for 20 years. He managed the Devils Lake Regional Airport for 20 years, retiring in 2005.
Kenny was actively involved in many community service and professional organizations including: Kiwanis Club, Airports Association of North Dakota (elected to Aviation Hall of Fame), Shade Tree and Beautification Committee, Hockey Boosters Club President, Youth Hockey Coach, North Dakota State Legislative Representative, Church Board President, Devils Lake School Board, and North Dakota League of Cities and was awarded the Home Town Hero Award.
Kenny valued participating in many family events, attending and supporting his grandchildren activities. He enjoyed cooking Kiwanis Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, gardening, and planting flowers and trees along the highways in Devils Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Claire Koehn; his brother Frank Koehn and sister Lorraine Ward; and one grandson, Matthew Mundt.
He is survived by his brother, Bruce Koehn, Seattle, WA; his wife, Joyce Koehn of Devils Lake; all his 5 children; daughter, Nikki (Dan) Schmaltz of Fargo, ND, son, Kent (Denise) Koehn of Gwinn, MI, daughter, Patti (Daniel) Mundt of Cedar, MN, son, Mark (Nancy) Koehn of Fargo, ND, and daughter, Julli (Kevin) Nissen of Minot, ND.
Kenny treasured his 11 grandchildren: Tami (Brett) Ketelsen, Kari (Joe) Minnich, Blake (Emily) Koehn, Matthew Mundt (in heaven), Christopher Mundt, Chelsey (Brent) Jensen, Travis (Jennifer) Koehn, Nikole Koehn, Haley (Chase) Muhonen, Angela (Mathew) Phillips, Jacob (Tracy) Nissen and his 16 great grandchildren.
Kenny's faith was central in his life. He was a member of the Bethel Evangelical Free Church in Devils Lake. Kenny's life will be celebrated at Bethel Evangelical Free Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bryce Harcey and Pastor Bruce Dick officiating.
A Time of Remembrance will be held on Friday, February 7th at 7:00 p.m. also at Bethel Evangelical Free Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or the Hope Center.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.gilbertsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 4, 2020