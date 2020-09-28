Kevin Loibl, age 56, of Rogers, ND, died Saturday, September 26th at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 3rd at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2nd from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and one hour before the service on Saturday morning all at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday evening at the church. Due to COVID 19, ND State Health Department regulations will be followed and masks will be required. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Fingal, ND. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home.

