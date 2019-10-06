Home

Kristy Winings Falstad, 46, LaMoure, North Dakota formerly of Valley City, North Dakota passed away October 5, 2019 at CHI Oakes (ND) Hospital.
The visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday, October 10, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Valley City with a prayer service at 7 pm. The funeral service will be 10:30 am Friday, October 11 at the church with visitation hour before the service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
