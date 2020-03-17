|
Kurt Kramer, Valley City, ND, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. A private family prayer service will be held in the short term. Kurt's Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 Saturday, May 16, at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City.
Kurt was born November 13, 1968 in Jamestown, ND to Kenneth and Irene (Fredrickson) Kramer. He attended school in Kensal, ND and graduated in 1987. Kurt attended college at NDSCS in Wahpeton, ND and received his degree in Diesel Mechanics. He began his career at Jamestown Implement. He was later employed by RDO Equipment in Casselton, ND and Valley Plains Equipment in Valley City. Kurt then went on to Nextera Energy, as a wind technician. In recent years he was self-employed.
Kurt had a great passion for John Deere tractors and enjoyed the many hours he spent working on them for area farmers. He also enjoyed woodworking, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter Kayla (Nicholai) Holm; son Ethan Kapaun; grandchildren Reagan and Rhett Holm; mother Irene Kramer; siblings Rhonda Wolsky, Shelly (Bernie) Wanzek, James Kramer, Renee (Larry) Shain, Linda Metz, Denise Kramer, Janeen (Alan) Smith, Joleen (Curt) Brown, and Lisa (Chris) Shain; sister-in-law Jaci (Doug) Gately, and brother-in-law Dan (Jodie) Miller; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Miller; father-in-law Leonard Miller; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents; his father Kenneth Kramer; infant brother, and two brothers-in-law, Harry Metz and Jay Wolsky.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 18, 2020