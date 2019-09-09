Home

A memorial mass for Kyle G. Foster, 43, Tucson, AZ formerly of Sanborn, ND will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sanborn. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 5-7 with a prayer service beginning at 7:00. Kyle passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Kyle's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available a www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
