Kyle Kohn, 56, Valley City, ND passed away at Mercy Hospital in Valley City on November 22, 2020. There will be visitation at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00. The memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City on Tuesday, December 1 at 1:00 PM. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and archived along with Kyle's obituary on the funeral home website, www.lerudschuldt.com.
Due to Covid 19 regulations, seating is limited at the funeral home and church. Masks will be required. Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Kyle's family with arrangements which are pending at this time.