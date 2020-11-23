1/
Kyle Kohn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle Kohn, 56, Valley City, ND passed away at Mercy Hospital in Valley City on November 22, 2020. There will be visitation at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00. The memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City on Tuesday, December 1 at 1:00 PM. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and archived along with Kyle's obituary on the funeral home website, www.lerudschuldt.com. Due to Covid 19 regulations, seating is limited at the funeral home and church. Masks will be required. Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Kyle's family with arrangements which are pending at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved