LaRene Ellyn (Kunze) Didier passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 surrounded by her family under the care of CHI Hospice and Legacy Place.
LaRene was born on March 1, 1934 in Hope, ND to Bernard and Marjorie (Monear) Kunze. She grew up on a farm east of Dazey.
LaRene went to Ladbury School for first through eighth grade and graduated high school from St. Catherine School in Valley City. Following high school, she worked two years for F. W. Woolworth.
On May 20, 1954 she married Harry J. Didier Jr. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Dazey. They lived on a farm near Eckelson all of their married life where they raised their ten children. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sanborn where she was a member of Circle 3 and Christian Mothers where she served many offices. She was an associate member of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary along with assisting her husband in his ministry as a Deacon. For 25 years LaRene was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary.
Family and friends were a priority for LaRene and were always welcome in her home where she enjoyed cooking and baking for whoever came to the door. She also enjoyed embroidery and is best known for her famous chocolate chip cookies that quickly disappeared by the handfuls.
She is survived by her children: Ken (Susan) of Valley City, DuWayne (Bev) of Eckelson, Kay (Butch) Cox of Bowman, Dwight (Melody) of Eckelson, Linda (Ron) Sorensen of Valley City, Donna of Lone Tree, CO, Nancy Larson of Fargo, Barb Loibl of Lone Tree, CO, son-in-law, Jeff Burchill of Valley City, along with 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and sister Janice Didier of Sanborn.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Harry J. Didier Jr., her daughter Charlotte Burchill, infant son Jerome, sons-in-law David Larson and Ross Loibl, her parents Bernard and Marjorie Kunze, in-laws Harry and Kate Didier, and brothers Keith and Robert.
The family requests memorials to be made to Sacred Heart Cemetery or CHI Hospice in memory of LaRene Didier.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to CHI Hospice and Legacy Place for their unending love and care they gave to our mom and grandma.
A funeral mass for LaRene will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sanborn. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at which time the Rosary will be prayed followed by a prayer service.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting her family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 4, 2020