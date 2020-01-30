Home

LaRissa Unger Obituary
LaRissa M. Unger, 28 of Devils Lake formerly of Tower City, ND passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital.
Funeral Services on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake with burial will be in the Devils Lake Cemetery.
Visitation at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Friday, January 31st from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.
LaRissa Marie Unger was born on June 5, 1991 to Cynthia (Bertsch) and Jon Paul Unger in Devils Lake.  She was raised in Starkweather and Tower City, ND.  She graduated from Maple Valley High School. 
LaRissa attended Wahpeton State College of Science after graduation.  She graduated with a degree in Computer Science.  LaRissa spent the next several years working for Noridian.
LaRissa was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and devoted friend.  She was always caring for others and putting others needs before her own.  She will be dearly missed in the heart of many. 
LaRissa was just recently welcomed as a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church.  She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending every available second at the lake in the summer.  She always had a smile for everyone she met.  LaRissa loved traveling and spending time with her family.  She doted on her grandparents and cherished the time she spent with them. 
LaRissa is survived by her mother and father Cynthia and Jon; sister Krystal Unger and her special friend Nathan Munter; her grandparents Vern and Phylis Bertsch and Myrna Horner Unger all of Devils Lake; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. 
LaRissa was preceded in death by her grandfather John Unger and her aunt Darla Bertsch.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Jan. 31, 2020
