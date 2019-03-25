Larry J. Jones, 73, of Verona, ND, passed away at home on March 24, 2019.

Larry James Jones was born January 12, 1946 to Lillian "Vi" Larsen and Jesse James Jones in Fargo, ND. At an early age, the family moved to Valley City, ND where he went to grade school and graduated from high school. Larry moved to California where he married Lana Gunderson. Together they had a daughter Dawn. Lana and Larry divorced and he moved back to Valley City where he worked at various car dealerships as a mechanic. In 1971 he married Mary Roth and they had two sons, Jason and Justin. He then joined his father-in-law in farming until Mary passed away. He married Jayne Person in 1998 and they made their home North of Verona. Larry then turned his hobby of gun repair into a business. He and Jayne owned L & M Guns until Larry retired in 2017.

Larry and Jayne had many adventures on their Gold Wing having been to all 48 lower states and some of them twice. Larry's passion the last few years was building his hot rods from the frame up. From motorcycling to gun shows, Larry and Jayne made many lifelong friends who they were proud to call "family".

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, father and wife Mary. He is survived his wife Jayne; his children Dawn Johnson, Jason Jones and Justin (Chelsey) Jones; stepchildren Dawn (Kevin) Adam, Jennifer (Reece Klein) Person and Nathan (Katina) Person; grandchildren Paul Neary, MaClaren Jones and Jesse Jones; step-grandchildren April (Travis) Hayenga, Kyle (Hannah) Adam, Cheyenne Click, Ian Person, Gavin Person, Zander Person, Emma Person and baby boy Person due in June; great-grandchildren Jaxson Hayenga and baby girl Hayenga due in June. Larry is also survived by his brother Norman (Fran) Jones and many nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Oakes, ND. The funeral will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Verona, ND. Burial will be at High Prairie Cemetery near LaMoure in the spring.