First Lieutenant Larry Richard Stockmoe, an advice-giving, coffee-drinking, joke-telling patriot, passed in peace on February 28, 2019 in Colorado surrounded by his family. He was born April 16,1942 in Hunter, North Dakota to Mabel Lucille Hull and Joseph Ingmar Stockmoe. He wore many hats throughout his life as a Vietnam veteran, but every path was in service of others.

Larry is survived by his brother, Lyle Stockmoe, wife, Nancy Stockmoe, son, Brian Stockmoe, daughter, Heidi Petrauskas, daughter-in-law, Annette Stockmoe, son-in-law, Brett Petrauskas, grandchildren, Sean Stockmoe, Brianna Petrauskas, Andrew Stockmoe, Jackson Petrauskas, Evan Stockmoe, Grace Petrauskas, Abby Stockmoe, and Coleson Petrauskas, and eight nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in passing by his mother, Mabel Lucille Stockmoe, father, Joseph Ingemar Stockmoe, brother, Lloyd Joseph Stockmoe, and three nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Monday, March 11 at 5 p.m. in Olinger's Funeral Home in Castle Rock, Colorado. To celebrate his life, a memorial service will take place at New Hope Church in Castle Rock, Colorado on Tuesday, March 12 at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, March 13 at 2:30 p.m. at Fort Logan National Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give/. Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 11, 2019