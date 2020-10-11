Larry Undem

Larry "Fuzzy" Undem was born May 18, 1935 to Mart and Eva Undem, Rogers, North Dakota. He attended Rogers High School graduating class of 1953. Larry won the heart of Margaret "Sis" Egan marrying in February 1966. They made their home on the farm outside of Rogers for the past 54 years.
Larry's joy came from many things in life but farming with his son and sharing his love of the land with him, watching him learn and grow, was his pride. Larry lovingly put his daughter through nursing school with only one request, "You have to take care of me when I need you". With all the love she had, his request was honored. The honor was hers. He had a strong and un-ending love of the land, family, and God.
He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Rogers.
Larry died on October 8th at Mercy Hospital, Valley City, North Dakota, surrounded and held by his wife, son, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter. He whispered softly, "Let's go." and when asked "Where?" he simply responded firmly and without hesitation, "Heaven."
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Delphine Brakke and her husband Bill and Elaine Nevue and her husband Rod; his brother Danny Undem; and brother-in-law Ken Porter.
Larry is lovingly leaving, no good-byes, but rather see-you-laters to his loving and devoted wife, Margaret Undem; daughter Ann Mendoza (Santiago); son Marty Undem; granddaughter Taylen Mendoza; sisters, Ione (Art) Anderson and Patty Porter; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Larry will be 10:30 am Tuesday, October 13, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Monday at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Valley City.
