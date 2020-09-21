Laura Grieve

Laura V. Grieve, 94, of Fargo formerly of Buffalo, ND, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo.Laura Vernice Jaster was born September 1, 1926 at Oriska, ND to Stanley and Johannah (Olson) Jaster. She grew up at Tower City, ND and graduated from high school there. Upon graduation, she worked for Western Union in communications in Evansville, IN and Detroit, MI before coming to the Fargo, ND office. Laura married Richard Grieve on July 7, 1946 in Moorhead, MN. They made their home near Buffalo where they farmed for 16 years. In 1962, they moved into Buffalo. She worked for Buffalo Farm Supply and Jager Oil as a bookkeeper. She also managed the Buffalo Housing Complex and served as Buffalo City Auditor for 12 years. She retired in the early 1990's.Laura was an active member at the First Presbyterian Church in Buffalo where she served as an elder, Sunday school teacher, and in the choir and women's group. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She made over 100 afghans to give to women's shelters. Family was of utmost importance to Laura and Dick as they made several trips visiting family in the United States and Canada.Grateful having shared in her life are children: James (LuElla Von Bank) Grieve of Sturgis, SD, Doris (Tom) Trottier of Arnes, MB – Canada and Hal (Terry) Grieve of Buffalo, ND; 6 grandchildren and 1 step-grandchild; 8 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law: Shirley Solheim of Milaca, MN.Preceding Laura in death are husband: Richard; parents; a half-brother and a half-sister.In lieu of floral arrangements, memorials are preferred to the Buffalo Area Quick Response Unit, P.O. Box 126, Buffalo, ND 58011.Graveside Services: to be held on a later date in the Buffalo Cemetery.West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center