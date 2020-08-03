Laura Langemo

To say Laura was passionate about her career as a nurse would be an understatement. She loved everything about the human body, how it worked and why it worked. The aspect that she enjoyed the most was people's stories. It wasn't an uncommon occurrence for Laura to get home hours after a shift had ended because she had connected with a patient and just had to get the rest of the story or to find out how their story ended.
Laura was born on October 4th, 1980, in Carrington, ND to Swede and Judy Swenson. Her birth was a true miracle as Judy was told she was unable to have any more children. Laura lived her life believing that she was given life to help others and became a nurse to do just that.
Laura's first experience with nursing, at 11 years old, was changing her mom's PICC line dressings when her mom broke her arm and contracted a staph infection. In her essay for entrance to nursing school, she referenced that moment as the inspiration for wanting to become a nurse.
Laura met the love of her life, Chris Langemo, in Valley City, ND and they were married June 9th 2001. They moved to Flagstaff, AZ where Laura attended Northern Arizona University. She received her BA in Nursing, graduating with honors, as a registered nurse in 2005. Laura enjoyed camping on the Mogollon Rim, hiking the AZ forests and visiting the haunted mining town of Jerome.
After seven years in Arizona, Laura and Chris spent a year in Pittsburgh, CA before packing up and moving across country to Milford, VA. Laura began her nursing career with Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA. Fredericksburg was the perfect location for Laura who enjoyed history. Frequent trips to Washington D.C. to visit museums and monuments, day trips to Civil War battlefields, and a weekend trip to New York City were all things Laura got to cross off her bucket list while in Virginia.
Laura and Chris returned to North Dakota in 2010 to take over the Langemo Family Farm. Laura continued her love of helping others with Sanford Health, first with labor and delivery in Fargo and later at the clinic in Valley City.
Laura's life revolved around her family. Her three children Aidan, Nixon and Corrigan were her world. Most weekends she could be found in a gym or a hockey arena supporting her favorite athletes. Making slime, coloring and building with LEGOs were her other favorite things to do with the kids. Each one of her kids is a perfect representation of her best qualities. Aidan got her sense of humor, Nixon received her passion and Corrigan represents her caring heart.
Lauras's infectious smile and laugh will be sorely missed.
Laura is survived by her husband Chris, her daughter Aidan, sons Nixon and Corrigan and honorary daughter Destiny Swenson; her parents Judy and Swede Swenson of Valley City; brothers Ryan Swenson and Wade Swenson; mother and father in-law Tom and Kathy Langemo; brothers and sisters- in-law, Ben (Stacy) Langemo and Stephanie (Darren) Volk; grandmother- in-law Ethel Heckman; nieces Landry Swenson and Sydney Langemo; nephews Easton Langemo and Beckett Volk; and great niece Averly Culligan; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A public visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm with a time to share at 6:30 pm at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. COVID-19 Social Distancing guidelines will be enforced with masks strongly encouraged. A private family memorial service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. The family invites family and friends to view Laura's memorial service online Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 3 pm at https://www.olivernathanchapel.com
Memorials may be directed to: Valley Wealth Advisors, PO Box 997 Valley City, ND 58072, Payable to College Save - in memo please state Langemo Education Fund. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com