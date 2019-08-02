|
|
Laverne Patricia (Pat) Lanz passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019, at the age of 91.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, August 5, at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St., Bismarck, with Rev. Terry Wipf officiating.
Burial is at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm Sunday, August 4 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a rosary/vigil service will begin at 7:30 pm.
Pat was born on September 3, 1927, to Helen and Paul Bourgois, and grew up with her three brothers, Ken, Paul and Neil on a farm near Baldwin, ND. Pat was a devoted daughter, and she cherished her brothers and their families. Pat graduated from St Mary's HS, and attended secretarial college. She married Richard Lanz in 1951, and they eventually settled in Valley City and raised their family of five children. She embraced her life as a homemaker and mother, and she had a deep and abiding love for her children and grandchildren.
Pat had a deep faith. She was a longtime member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church and regular volunteer at their Nearly Nu store. Pat's children fondly remember her wonderful cooking. She loved to draw and paint, and she was a talented and creative seamstress. She loved to read, listen to music, and visit with family. Our mom was brave and independent. After the early death of her husband, Richard, at the age of 47, she raised her two youngest children on her own, and lived independently in Valley City, Fargo, and Bismarck until the age of 90.
She is survived by her daughters, Karla Lanz and Nadine Lanz Haglin (David); her sons, Greg Lanz (Diana), Paul Lanz (Marina McShane) and Robert 'Bob' Lanz (Michelle); and her grandchildren, Anna and Libbie Haglin, and Johnathan and Joseph Lanz.
Pat was preceded in death by husband, Richard; and her brothers, Paul and Ken Bourgois.
Her kind and gentle soul will always be remembered, and she will live on in our hearts. We love you, Mom.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Red River Valley Hospice or Church of Corpus Christi.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 5, 2019