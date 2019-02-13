Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LaVetta Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVetta "Bill" Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LaVetta "Bill" Anderson Obituary
LaVetta Anderson, 78, Valley City, ND passed away at Mercy Hospital on February 13, 2019. The funeral service will be at Messiah Lutheran Church in Fingal, ND on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City with a prayer service beginning at 7. She will be buried at Memory Gardens near Valley City in the spring.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting LaVetta's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.