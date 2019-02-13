|
|
LaVetta Anderson, 78, Valley City, ND passed away at Mercy Hospital on February 13, 2019. The funeral service will be at Messiah Lutheran Church in Fingal, ND on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City with a prayer service beginning at 7. She will be buried at Memory Gardens near Valley City in the spring.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting LaVetta's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 14, 2019