Leona Gunsch, 90, Cooperstown, ND, formerly of Valley City, ND passed away in Fargo, ND on February 15, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery in the spring.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Leona's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020