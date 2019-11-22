|
|
Clay Center resident Leonard Joseph Everson, 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Heritage Care Center in Fairbury, NE.
Services will be conducted at a later date. In honoring his wish to be cremated there will not be viewing or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com
Leonard was born on May 14, 1930, in Walum, ND to Edwin and Sylvia (Brunberg) Everson. He was one of fourteen siblings, Leonard was the eighth child and was born with a twin brother, Lawrence. He worked on the family farm before entering the U.S. Army for two years. He married Marilynn Brandt on October 9, 1954, and to this union, five children were born, Jean, Tony, Karen, Joe, and Mary.
Leonard enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. After moving to Clay Center, Leonard was employed at the CO-OP and he was very proud of his truck driving career at Dahlsten Trucking. He also enjoyed working in his gardens.
He is survived by his daughters, Jean (Allen) Swenson; Karen (Rick) Brown; and Mary Drudik; daughter-in-law, Ranae Everson; grandchildren, Stacie, Josh, Megan, Cassie, Chris, Kelly, Jenny, Terry, Jessica, Luke, Nathan and Garrett; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marion Johnson; Carol Thompson; Edna Gunn; Irene Grande; Jim Everson; and Lawrence Everson; sisters-in-law, Paulette Everson and DeLila Everson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilynn; parents, Edwin and Sylvia Everson; sons, Tony and Joe Everson; sisters, Thelma Rondestvedt; Virginia Rondestvedt; and Norma Olsen; brothers, John Everson; Robert Everson; Wallace Everson; and Ralph Everson; grandchildren, Kayla Drudik and Adam Brown; and great-grandchild, Bryson Brabec.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Nov. 25, 2019