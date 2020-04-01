|
It saddens our hearts to announce that our wonderful father LeRoy died at his home on Sunday, March 29th.
LeRoy G. Erickson was born on May 16, 1932 in Moorhead, MN. He was raised on the family farm in rural Hastings/Katheryn ND area until 1946 when they moved to Valley City, ND where he finished his education at Valley City High.
LeRoy started working at NWB Telephone Co. in 1951 and worked until his retirement in 1983.
He married Alyce Mulder in 1953 in Valley City and then moved to Fargo to settle in the Golden Ridge neighborhood after the tornado.
Our father was the most kind and generous man. The word "No" was not a word in his vocabulary. He was always lending a helping hand to friends and family. He could fix anything…and did. We kids were some of the luckiest kinds to have a dad like him. He was the best dad ever!
LeRoy is survived by his sons Glen (Ruth) Erickson, Detroit Lakes, MN, Randy (Carol) Erickson, Lake Park, MN, Curtis (Susie) Erickson, Sparta, WI, and daughter Connie Erickson, Fargo. He is also survived by his sisters Mavis (Arnold) Dilts, Valley City, Linda (Glen) McNamera, Hastings, MN, Sharon (Byron) Swanson, Eagle Bend, MN, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and his special friend, Auntie Ida (Fritzie) Aus. He was preceded in death by his wife Alyce.
Dad so enjoyed being the judge at the Erickson Rib Fest that we will be holding this summer to celebrate his life. Dad always said he didn't want a funeral, but food would be O.K.
And a special thank you to Clair Anderson for being such a great friend and neighbor.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 2, 2020