LeRoy "Roy" McDonald, 89, Valley City, ND passed away at his home on July 29, 2020. There will be a graveside service with military honors held for him on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:00 AM. The service will be recorded and available to view along with his obituary on the Lerud Mathias Funeral home website, www.lerudschuldt.com The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com