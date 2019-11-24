Home

Leslie Brandvold Obituary
The memorial service for Leslie James Brandvold, 90, Valley City, North Dakota formerly of Kathryn, North Dakota will be 3 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be 5 – 7 pm Tuesday at Oliver Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, with a prayer service at 7. Visitation will continue an hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Nordheim Cemetery, rural Kathryn. He died Saturday, November 23 at the Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Nov. 25, 2019
