Resources More Obituaries for Leslie Krenz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leslie "Les" Krenz

Obituary Condolences Flowers Les Krenz, 70, of Marion, ND, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 14, 2019.

Les was born in 1948 to Faye & Vernon Krenz. He grew up on a farm near Litchville, ND the oldest of four children. In 1972 he married Joan Anderson, and they made their home in Marion. Together they had two children, Joshua & Cassandra. Joan passed away in 1986. Les married Barbara Jane Monson in 1993 and she passed away in 1998. He moved to various places before eventually coming back to Marion when he reunited with childhood friend, Donette Klever in 2010.

Les was truly one of God's greatest creations. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him, you would never forget his smile or infectious laugh. He undoubtedly would brighten your day, and all those who had the pleasure of being in his company. He wasn't a man of many words, but the words he spoke were of wisdom, compassion, forgiveness, and understanding. Les had a heart of gold. He was always there for his fellow man, and welcomed many others into his family like his own.

His priorities in life were not just his family and friends, but his community and the surrounding communities around him. Les's work ethic could be seen for many miles around. He had numerous lawn mowing jobs throughout the local towns, and farmsteads in the area. He also beautified the parks and cemeteries with his talented and skillful hands. He was humble in his actions, but also very particular in his work. Les also took pride in helping others by serving on numerous boards, as well the local fire department. His special traits of generosity, and a caring nature were always on standby to help those in need.

Les's summers were indeed busy with work, but his winters were busy as well. He worked hard finding that perfect ice fishing spot. He drilled more ice holes in one winter, than most fishermen would in their lifetime. These countless hours finding fish weren't just for himself, but for his children and grandchildren to enjoy as well. His love for his family was always evident by actions like these. His grandchildren enjoyed time with grandpa, and he enjoyed them. He continued to teach individuals around him what love truly was meant to mean. He was our hero.

Les will be forever loved & missed by son Joshua (Vicki) Krenz and their children Kendel, Brennen & Lidia; daughter Cassandra (Rod) Kramer and their children Dawson, Avery & Corbin; significant other Donette Klever and children, Kari, Todd & Alyssa and her grandchildren Alexandra, Aidan & Grace; his mother Faye Krenz; and siblings Jan, Jim (Candace) and Michael. Les was preceded in death by his father Vernon Krenz, wife Joan Krenz and wife Bj.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Marion Lutheran Church, Marion, ND. His funeral service will be Wednesday, March 20th at 10:30 a.m. at the Marion Public School. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery near Marion in the spring. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials sent to the Marion Café, Marion Lutheran Church or the ND Game and Fish.

Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries