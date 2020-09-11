Leslie Olafson, 72, Harvey, ND died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the St. Aloisius Nursing Home, Harvey, ND. Funeral services and interment in the Litchville Lutheran Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Leslie Olafson was born on December 19, 1947 at Valley City, ND. He was the son of George William Olafson and Alma J. (Jacobson) Olafson. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1965. He went on to attend Valley City State College and graduated from there in 1969 with a degree in teaching. He taught in Clara City, MN. He returned to North Dakota in 1971, taking teaching positions first in Sykeston then in New Rockford. Leslie was in a car accident in 2005 resulting in injuries causing him to become disabled. He had a stroke in 2014 and he moved to the St. Aloisius Long Term Care, Harvey, ND in 2015.
Leslie spent several years in the San Diego, CA area where he pursued his passion for golfing. He was an amateur and semi-pro golfer. He hosted a radio talk show, "Tee Time With Les" for several years. He custom made golf clubs. He played golf with the pros and counted several as his personal friends. His golfing achievements included being the Carrington City Golf Champion for at least six years and the New Rockford City Champion for at least seven years. Leslie had a brother in the MN Golf Hall of Fame and another brother in the ND Golf Hall of Fame, and Leslie said, "I could beat both of them!"
Leslie's other talents including shooting pool and singing at weddings and funerals as a young man and as he got older.
Leslie is survived by his two daughters, Meredith Olafson of Washington, DC and Kristen Draves of Fallbrook, CA; three grandsons; two brothers, Dennis of Cooperstown and Terry of Detroit Lakes, MN. Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey, ND. Share and online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com