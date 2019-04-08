Lila Broadwell Mahan, 92, of Sanborn, ND, died February 24, 2019. She was the daughter of Caroline and Burt Broadwell, born April 6, 1926 and raised in the Sanborn area.

Lila went to a country school until the 8th grade. She then went to Valley City School until she graduated. She met her husband Vernon Mahan. They were married and raised five children in the Mahan farmhouse five miles from Valley City.

They then moved to Washington where his brother Tom lived, who was a dentist. Lila and Vernon separated soon after.

Lila began working as a waitress at a very nice restaurant for many years. She was a very hard worker all her life.

Lila later married Ray Telling and they opened up a vegetable stand. She and Ray enjoyed going elk hunting and fishing. Ray passed away in their home.

After Ray's passing Lila did a lot of traveling with her sister Eunice. They went to many casinos and different states.

Lila is survived by two daughters Sandy (Bob) Ennis, Candy (Richard) Snyder and three sons, Larry (Holly) Mahan, Jerry (Kristi) Mahan and Jeff (Annette) Mahan. One sister Vivian (Fred) Pabst, one brother Keith (Mary) Broadwell, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lila is preceded in death by her parents Burt and Caroline Broadwell, two sisters Eunice (Hank) Marker, Levetta (Neil) Whitney, one brother Gordon (Dorothy) Broadwell. Two husbands Vernon Mahan and Ray Telling, one son-in-law Richard (Candy) Snyder.

A gathering of family and friends for Lila's memorial service will be at Tacoma Country Club on April 7, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. in Tacoma, Washington. Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary