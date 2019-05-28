Resources More Obituaries for Lila Tait Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lila Tait

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lila M. (Radke) Tait, age 94, the youngest and last survivor of the five children born to her parents Gertrude (Joos) and Edward R. Radke, passed away May 27, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Valley City, ND.

Lila was born on August 3, 1924 on the family farm 4¼-5 miles southeast of Wimbledon, ND. She attended grade school through the seventh grade at Uxbridge consolidated School – which was a mile or so south of their farm.

She lived one year near Oriska, ND and graduated from the eighth grade at Oriska. After her father's death in 1937, the family moved to Valley City. Lila graduated from Valley City High School in 1941 and went on to attend Valley City Teachers College. During WWII, with a shortage of teachers, one could teach in rural schools for three years with sixty hours of college credits. She taught one year in Paradise School District near McHenry, ND – not her cup of tea – so she made her home in Valley City ever since.

On November 18, 1946, she married Carl Tait, a returned WWII Veteran, in Minneapolis, MN. Before and after their marriage, she did office work at several places in Valley City…Schmitz (now Ace) Hardware; when Sheyenne Memorial Hospital (now Sheyenne Care Center) was on the horizon, headquarters were set up in the basement of the City Auditorium to lay the groundwork for a campaign drive to raise funds to bring the hospital to fruition – she was one of the four employees under the guidance of Herman Stern; Veterans' Farm Program, with offices at Valley City High School – a government program set up for returning veterans interested in farming; Carlisle Oil Co.; and Valley City Credit Bureau on second floor of Security Building where The Vault is located.

She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed; a life member of the auxiliaries to Frank S. Henry VFW Post 2762 and C. Tom Lemley Chapter 24 – having served as President in both units.

She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Black; grandchildren, Matthew (Jasmine) Black and Kelsey Black; a great grandson, Nathaniel Black; step great grandchildren, Alicia and Austin; a great great granddaughter, Natalia; and several nieces and nephews.

Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Carl (1994); parents; brothers, Luverne, Mervin (killed in France during WWII), and Leo; a sister, Alma Kuder; nephews, Murray and Kenneth; and a great grandson, Cole Black.

The funeral service for Lila will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley City at 10:30 AM, Friday, May 31, 2019. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service. She will be buried at Memory Gardens, near Valley City.

The funeral service for Lila will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley City at 10:30 AM, Friday, May 31, 2019. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service. She will be buried at Memory Gardens, near Valley City.

Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Lila's family with arrangements.